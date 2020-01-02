DTI offers online business name registration in just 3 easy steps

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) reminds all new and existing business establishments to check the validity of their business name registrations before applying or renewing for mayor’s permit to avoid experiencing any hassle or penalties.To avoid long queues, applicants can register or renew their business name in the convenience of their homes using their mobile phones in just 3 easy steps.Sole proprietors can simply log on to the Business Name Registration System’s (BNRS) website at bnrs.dti.gov.ph and follow the steps: (1) apply for new/renewal; (2) pay online; and (3) download the certificate of registration.The online platform is part of the agency’s efforts to provide business establishments the ease of doing business.Business names that are renewed within 90 days after expiration will make additional payment of 50% of the scope’s amount as penalty.On the other hand, business name application or renewal processed in any Negosyo Center or DTI office will only take around 15 to 30 minutes to be processed. The certificate is valid for 5 years.Applicants both new and for renewal only need to comply three requirements: (1) duly-accomplished business name registration form; (2) one (1) valid and active government-issued ID with applicant’s full name, signature and photograph; and (3) registration fee.The registration fee depends on the scope of the business applied: P200 for barangay level; P500 for city or municipal level; P1,000 for regional level; and P2,000 for national level. All business registration fee must also include a P30 documentary stamp.For individuals who are requested to file a business name in behalf of the business owner, the following are required: (1) filled-out application form signed by the owner; (2) authorization letter signed by the owner; and (3) original valid IDs of the owner and representative.