DOLE warns public vs. bogus e-mail solicitation

MANILA -- The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Wednesday cautioned the public against a bogus electronic solicitation letter asking for monetary donations.“This e-mail is fake and completely bogus. We encourage everyone to be vigilant (and) also to report similar incidents to us so that we can conduct our own investigation," Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said in a statement.In a memorandum, Bello said an e-mail was received by various DOLE regional offices and attached agencies, purportedly from the agency's Administrative Service.The bogus solicitation letter states that DOLE seeks a minimum cash donation of USD100 supposedly for leukemia patients and orphans.The e-mail, with the subject, “Donation request 2019/2020,” was sent on Dec. 26, 2019 and used the email address administrativeservice@gmail.corn (corn, not .com).Bello advised the public as well as the heads of DOLE offices, bureaus, attached agencies, regional offices, and Philippine Overseas Labor Offices to be vigilant and immediately report similar illegal activities.