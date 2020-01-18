DILG exec lauds Legazpi City’s 911 command center

911 COMMAND CENTER. Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary for Operation Epimaco Densing III (center) lauds the Legazpi City 911 Command Center for being modernized and on par with those of some cities in Metro Manila. With him during his visit on Friday (Jan. 17, 2020) are Legazpi City Mayor Noel Rosal (2nd from left) and DILG-Bicol Director, lawyer Anthony Nuyda (2nd from right). (Photo by Emmanuel Solis)





LEGAZPI CITY -- Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary for Operation Epimaco Densing III on Friday lauded the set-up of all closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and other response equipment of the Legazpi City 911 Command Center.



Densing visited the 911 office as part of the evaluation in preparation for the full operation of the command center, the first in Bicol.



He praised the facility for being modernized and on a par with those of some cities in Metro Manila.



"The monitoring system was already digitalized and in case there are accidents, emergencies and other criminalities, including volcanic eruption in the locality, the response equipment of the command center of Legazpi can immediately respond in a 1-km. radius within 30 seconds," Densing said.



He also said he would invite Legazpi Mayor Noel Rosal to join the Safe Philippines Project to be implemented in Metro Manila and Davao to know some important details of the 911 digitalization.



The Safe Philippines Project is a joint project of the governments of the Philippines and the People’s Republic of China to ensure the effective and efficient management of public order, safety, and security.



Rosal said putting up the 911 Command Center is a must to ensure the safety of the people, especially tourists visiting this city.



Some 117 CCTV cameras have been installed in different areas of the city and an additional 50 would be put up in the central business district and other crowded places in the downtown area here. (PNA)

