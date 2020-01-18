DepEd Cam Norte employee shot dead
DAET, Camarines Norte—An employee of DepEd Camarines Norte was found dead inside his car at Brgy. Mat-I, Vinzons town Friday night, the Camarines Norte police said.
PMAJ Stephen Cabaltera of Vinzons Municipal Police station identified the victim as Virgilio Alvin Quinonez.
Quinonez, the police said, bore a gunshot wound.
The police are looking at robbery-hold up as the motive for said incident.
Investigation is still underway as of this writing.
