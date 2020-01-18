Home Camarines Norte Daet News Vinzons DepEd Cam Norte employee shot dead

DepEd Cam Norte employee shot dead

Saturday, January 18, 2020
Read


DAET, Camarines Norte—An employee of DepEd Camarines Norte was found dead inside his car at Brgy. Mat-I, Vinzons town Friday night, the Camarines Norte police said.

PMAJ Stephen Cabaltera of Vinzons Municipal Police station identified the victim as Virgilio Alvin Quinonez.

Quinonez, the police said, bore a gunshot wound.

The police are looking at robbery-hold up as the motive for said incident.

Investigation is still underway as of this writing.
Tags :
Powered by Blogger.