DepEd Cam Norte employee shot dead



PMAJ Stephen Cabaltera of Vinzons Municipal Police station identified the victim as Virgilio Alvin Quinonez.









The police are looking at robbery-hold up as the motive for said incident.

Investigation is still underway as of this writing.

Quinonez, the police said, bore a gunshot wound.The police are looking at robbery-hold up as the motive for said incident.

DAET, Camarines Norte—An employee of DepEd Camarines Norte was found dead inside his car at Brgy. Mat-I, Vinzons town Friday night, the Camarines Norte police said.