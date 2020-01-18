City Hall orders removal of road barriers along Peñafrancia Ave.



To recall, netizens have been vocal about the dangers of the road barriers and their patent violation of the DILG memorandum on road-clearing.



Meantime, more road shoulders within the Central Business District I have been pinpointed by netizens as having similar road obstructions, but have been largely ignored, despite said directive.



Due to the immediate action by the city government on the BISCAST road barriers, Nagueños insist the thorough and consistent implementation of the road-clearing efforts here.

NAGA CITY— Strong public objection against the road barriers placed in front of Bicol State College of Applied Sciences and Technology (BISCAST) at Peñafrancia Avenue here have prompted City Hall to order their immediate removal.