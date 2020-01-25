Camarines Norte’s Labo Bypass Road Project in full swing--DPWH





The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) ensures continuous funding to complete the much-awaited 5.16-kilometer Labo Bypass Road Project in the town of Labo, Camarines Norte.DPWH Secretary Mark A. Villar said that the road project which will bypass traffic in the downtown Labo, resumed works in 2018 and since received continued funding in 2019 and 2020 General Appropriations Act (GAA) with P75 million and P100 million allocation, respectively.“So far, we have completed a total of 1.49 kilometer, 2-lane road and a 150-linear meter bridge component. We are now fast-tracking implementation of the ongoing 0.56-kilometer road section and we will soon start another 1.2-kilometer section under 2020 GAA,” said Secretary Villar.“With the multiyear allocation since 2018, the bypass road project will require P158 million to complete its 1.91-kilometer remaining gap. This last section will be included the 2021 budget proposal of DPWH Camarines Norte District Engineering Office,” added Secretary Villar.The P683 Million Labo Bypass Road Project involves the construction of a 5.16-kilometer road that will bypass the busy Daang Maharlika or Manila South Road in the downtown Labo by traversing a mountainous terrain crossing Busig-on River.Upon its completion, the road will serve thousands of road users traversing Daang Maharlika, which is the gateway to other parts of Bicol Region towards Mindanao.