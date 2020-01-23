Cam Norte readies for Palarong Bicol 2020

PDRRMC Chairperson Governor Edgardo Tallado urges the council for full support and cooperation on the upcoming Palarong Bicol 2020 during the Response Cluster meeting of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) held Jan. 15 at Sanguniang Panlalawigan Session Hall, provincial capitol here. (RBManlangit, PIA5/Camarines Norte)





DAET, Camarines Norte—The provincial government of Camarines Norte and other stakeholders bared preparations for the upcoming Palarong Bicol 2020 to be hosted by this province on March 1 to 7 this year.



This was discussed during the Response Cluster meeting of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) held Jan. 15 at Sanguniang Panlalawigan Session Hall, provincial capitol here.



Department of Education (DepEd) Schools Division Superintendent Nympha Guemo said that there are 13 delegations all over the Bicol Region who are joining. They are expected to arrive on Feb. 26-27.



A refresher course will be conducted on Feb. 28 while the solidarity meeting, another review, regional ccreening and the accreditation committee meeting will be held the following day.



On March 1 another refresher course will be conducted, parade, opening program and the Camarines Norte Night.



A fun run with zumba, tree planting, Larong Pinoy along with the ceremonial cutting of ribbon for the Trade Fair and Bazaar will be held on March 2.



The sports competition proper will be on March 2-6, closing and awarding program on March 6 while the participants are expected to depart on the following day.



Contending players will choose from among the following games: archery, arnis, athletics, badminton, baseball, basketball, billiards, boxing, chess, football, futsal, gymnastics, sepak takraw, softball, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, wushu, special events, goal ball, dance sports, pencak silat, and aero gymnastics.



Guemo said that all venues for the playing games are ready except for the swimming pool where they allocated P8.9 million for renovation. The organizer is hoping to finish the remaining preparations before the event starts.



The committees for the parade, safety and security, billeting and health were already identified by the DepEd.



Camarines Norte Police Provincial Office Provincial Director PCol Marlon C. Tejada laid down their security plan including possible eventualiies like threat from the communist terrorist groups and petty crimes, among others.



He said that they have 310 manpower aside from those coming from the 902nd Brigade of the Philippine Army, barangay Tanod and other auxiliary groups.



DepEd clarified that each delegation have their own medical team to attend to respective delegates with a total of more than 100 members including Camarines Norte.



Meanwhile PDRRMC Chairperson Governor Edgardo Tallado assured free medical treatment including laboratories and medicines for the athletes in case of injury or accident.



He also resquested for the support and cooperation of the council for the success of the said event.



There will be different products coming from the delegations that will be showcased on the Trade Fair and Bazaar during the period.



The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and Camarines Norte Water District (CNWD) ensured water supply sustenance while Camarines Norte Electric Cooperative (CANORECO) assured power stability during the entirety of the event.



Daet Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Research and Planning Officer Alvin Naing also ensured that waste management especially at the playing game venues and billeting areas will be properly managed. (by Rosalita B. Manlangit/PIA)











