Cam Norte anticipates grand Centennial Celebration

DAET, Camarines Norte—No less than a hundred activities are set for the grand celebration of this province’s centennial on April 15, 2020, Provincial Tourism Officer Mariano “Bong” Palma revealed earlier this week at the Agro Sports Center here.During the unveiling of the 100 days Countdown Marker, the Tourism Officer said he will do his best to see that every detail, big or small, is given adequate attention, to ensure the success of the centennial celebration.He also sought the cooperation and support of the public, as well as provincial officials.“The Provincial Government of Camarines Norte will unite once again our people, working together in harmony and camaraderie for our province to move forward, and sustain our desire to make this province great,” Palma said.Palma announced that among the activities planned for the centennial are the unveiling of an official lantern, the release of commemorative stamps, and a human formation giving tribute to the province’s 100 years at the eco-athletic field.“Many more exciting activities will be revealed later,” he added. By virtueApril 15, 1920 is the date of the organization of Camarines Norte, per Executive Order No. 22 dated March 20, 1920, in conformity with the provisions of Act No. 2809.