Bicolano stude tops 9th ASEAN Quiz national competition

QUEZON CITY—A teenager from the Bicol Region topped the national competition of the 9th ASEAN QUIZ held on Wednesday, January 22, at the PTV Studios here.Javier Ignacio Fernandez, a student of Tabaco National High School, bested 15 other participants from different regions to emerge as the overall winner after three Q&A rounds on ASEAN general information.Fernandez will lead the team who will represent the country at the 9th ASEAN Regional Quiz in Singapore later this year. He will be joined by Marcus Blaze Pilapil of Pinagbuhatan High School who represented NCR and Lorrhane Bantin of Digos City National High School from Region XI.Aside from winning medals as well as plaques of appreciation and trophies for their respective coaches and schools, the three students also took home a total of P45,000 in cash prizes and scholarships from Gardner College.“The ASEAN Quiz is very much in keeping with the ASEAN Way,” says PTV Network General Manager Julieta Lacza. “It instills in our youth the qualities of sportsmanship, teamwork and collaboration, and encourages critical thinking and creativity.”Held every two years and hosted by the different ASEAN countries on voluntary rotation, the ASEAN Quiz brings together youth from all over the Region in a friendly competition to deepen their understanding and awareness of ASEAN issues. Member-countries conduct national level competitions to select three students who will compete in the biennial regional quiz.