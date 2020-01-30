Baao regulates use of streets

BAAO, Camarines Sur (Bicol Standard)—The Sangguniang Bayan of Baao, Camarines Sur has approved an ordinance regulating the use of public roads, streets, avenues, alleys, sidewalks, bridges, parks, waterways, and other public places.Ordinance No. 04, Series of 2019 was crafted in support of the memorandum circular of the DILG on road-clearing.Said ordinance prohibits the putting up of illegal structures or obstructions, authorizing the removal of the same, and providing penalties for violations thereof.Mayor Jeff Bisenio believes that the ordinance would pave way for the institutionalization of a law that would govern the clearing of the roads, including those that are found in the barangays.In a related development, the executive and legislative branches of this town passed a resolution requesting for an exemption of the municipality in the nationwide implementation of the tricycle and pedicab ban in national highways.This is due to an existing ordinance allowing them to use national highways due to the absence of an alternative route in the municipality.Said ordinance, however, provides that the tricycles and pedicabs are limited to use only the extreme sides of the road.