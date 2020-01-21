Allianz sets up 10th agency office in Naga City

Allianz Agency Expansion Continues. Allianz executives led the opening ceremonies of the newly built agency office in Naga City of one of the world’s leading global insurance companies. (From left to right) Noel Ellorenco, Chief Agency Officer, Chris Cabognason, Chief Distribution Officer, Regional Business Manager for Luzon agency John Licas, and Naga Managing Partner Joseph Michael Castañeda were present during the event.





Allianz Philippines continues its expansion in the country with the opening of its newest office in Naga City, Camarines Sur. Located at Stall # 1, Bldg. 1 M. Plaza, Roxas Avenue, Naga City, it is Allianz’s 10th office outside of Metro Manila and its 12th in the entire country.



“Naga has one of the fastest-growing economies in the Bicol Region, and Allianz is privileged to serve its hardworking people,” said Allianz Philippines Chief Distribution Officer Chris Cabognason.



Cabognason, along with Chief Agency Officer Noel Ellorenco, Regional Business Manager for Luzon agency John Licas, and Naga Managing Partner Joseph Michael Castañeda led the inauguration rites, which was graced by Naga City Mayor Nelson Legacion as special guest.



The inauguration of the Allianz agency office in Naga comes only months after it opened its Bacolod agency office. Earlier in the year, Allianz Philippines likewise expanded to Cagayan de Oro, Davao, and Butuan.



“We are strengthening our presence in the major cities in the Philippines to better serve our Filipino customers,” Cabognason added.



Globally, Allianz has been recognized as the number one insurance brand in the world by the 2019 Interbrand Global Brand Rankings. Its brand value increased from $10.8 billion in 2018 to $12.1 billion this year.



Allianz has also been declared the world’s most sustainable insurer for three years running by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

