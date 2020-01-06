6 a.m. to 5 p.m. power interruption scheduled in Sorsogon on Jan.27

SORSOGON CITY (Bicol Standard)-- Power interruption from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. is scheduled on Monday, January 27 in Donsol, Pilar, Castilla, Sorsogon West, Sorsogon East, Bacon, Gubat, Barcelona, and Prieto Diaz by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines.Said interruption is to facilitate implementation of wood pole replacement.All works may be finished ahead of time and power may be restored earlier than scheduled, the advisory added.