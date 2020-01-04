4 Chinese nationals arrested for illegal mining in Paracale

PARACALE, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard)--Five persons, including four Chinese nationals, were arrested for illegal mining at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday by joint elements of Paracale MPS and Governor's Task Force of Camarines Norte.In a report by the Camarines Norte police to the Bicol Standard, they were identified as:Chun Li, 34 years old, male, a Chinese national;Li Wu Qian, 34 years old, male, a Chinese national;Xiao Wu Qian, 64 years old, male, a Chinese national;Shen Yuan Fan, 43 years old male, a Chinese national and all presently residing at Purok Bakawan, Brgy. Calaburnay, Paracale, Camarines Norte; andJameson Lacutta y Lomaton, 30 years old, male and a resident of Purok 1, Brgy Camarao, Cordon, Isabela.They were apprehended at Purok Ruby, Brgy Poblacion Sur, this town, the police said.Confiscated from their possessions are One (1) wooden sample pan, one (1) bag (more or less weighing 1 kilo) of mineral ore, sixteen (16) pieces green alpombra, two (2) pieces steel spacer, one (1) unit Hitachi backhoe, one (1) unit water pump and steel slide.The arrested persons together with the confiscated pieces of evidence are now under the custody of the Paracale police for proper disposition.