37 firecracker-related injuries reported in Bicol



LEGAZPI CITY -- At least 37 persons were reported injured by firecracker blasts during the New Year revelry in Region 5 (Bicol), the Department of Health reported on Monday.



Ernie Vera, DOH regional director, said in an interview the 37 cases for 2019 were 54 percent higher than that of the 24 cases reported in 2018.



"Albay has the highest with 15, followed by Camarines Norte, 12; Camarines Sur with eight; Masbate and Sorsogon with one each," Vera said.



No firecracker injury was reported in the province of Catanduanes.



Citing comparative DOH data, Vera said the highest firecracker injuries was recorded in 2015 with 123 cases, 2016 with 77, 2017 with 65, and 2018 with 24.



The firecracker-related injuries for 2019 were gathered from DOH field units across the region from December 21 to January 4, 2020.



Most of the injuries were caused by kwitis or firecracker rockets (13); 5-Star (five), luces and improvised cannon with three each, fountain and Picolo with two each, one case each for stray bullet and whistle bomb, and unknown firecracker with six cases.



The report said 73 percent or 27 of those injured were male while only 10 or 27 percent were female. (PNA)

