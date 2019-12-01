TISOYPH | DSWD Bicol prepositions food packs

Photo: DSWD





NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--DSWD Bicol has prepositioned at least 7,600 family food packs and 5,000 malongs in various areas in Bicol in anticipation of Typhoon Tisoy.

In its partial report released at 12 noon today (December 1), the regional office also said four evacuation centers have been opened, including Sagnay Sports Complex in Camarines Sur, Vinzons Pilot ES and Vinzons Pilot HS in Camarines Norte, and JZMSMES Mandaon in Masbate.Meantime, around 89 passengers are now stranded at Pasacao port, the same report reads.The office continues to repack relief goods as of this writing.