'Tisoy' leaves at least P900 M initial infra damages in DepED Bicol schools





372 schools were reported heavily affected of which 278 sustained infrastructure damages. Most of these schools are from the Divisions of Albay, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, Legazpi City, Masbate and Sorsogon City which were hardly hit by the storm.





RADAR data shows that there were 240 totally damaged classrooms, 542 partially major damaged and 1,047 partially minor damaged.



The estimated cost of damages is broken down as follows:



240 totally damaged classrooms - P600,000,000.00

543 partially major damaged classrooms - P271,500,000.00



Cost for the clean-up activities and minor repairs for the 372 partially minor damaged schools is pegged at P7,440,000.00.



There is also a need for putting up 289 Temporary Learning Spaces (TLS) to be utilized by the learners in severely affected schools amounting to a total of P24,651,700.00.



Regional Director Gilbert T. Sadsad said that the reported initial amount of P903,591,700.00 might still increase as the inspection and assessment of schools are still ongoing.



RADAR also presented a total of 5,933 school furniture, 24,923 learning materials and 893 computer equipment for the non-infrastructure damages as of December 5, 2019.



The report also showed that 1, 549 classrooms were utilized as evacuation centers.



Meanwhile, coordination with stakeholders, Local government Units and Non-Government Organization partners is initiated for possible assistance and support for the affected schools.



