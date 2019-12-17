Tisoy-affected government workers can avail special emergency leave



LEGAZPI CITY -- Government employees affected by typhoon Tisoy and other natural calamities or disasters can avail of the five-day special emergency leave.



"The Civil Service Commission (CSC) Region 5 reiterates CSC memo circulars pertaining to the grant of Special Emergency Leave to government employees affected by natural calamities/disasters and the supplemental guidelines in the grant of special leave," CSC Bicol director Cecilia Nieto said.



The guidelines of the circulars state that a five-day special emergency leave shall be granted to government employees directly affected by all natural calamities or disaster. These can be applied for five straight working days or on a staggered basis and will not be deducted from the employee's leave credits.



The grant of special leave shall be based on the declaration of state of calamity by the President of the Philippines or by the local sanggunian. In case a specific area was not declared under state of calamity but was severely affected, the head of agency may grant the special emergency leave.



"The special emergency leave shall be for a maximum of five days in a year. The said leave is non-commutative and non-cumulative. This may be availed within 30 days from the actual occurrence of the natural calamity or disaster," Nieto said.



The head of agency shall take full responsibility in the grant or extension of the special emergency leave and shall set parameters in granting the leave.



The parameters may include, among others, the verification on the situation and extent of damage caused by the calamity to the affected employees, validation of place of residence based on the latest available records of the effected employee or verification that the place of residence is covered in the declaration of calamity area by proper government agency.



"This type of special leave may be utilized for urgent repair and clean-up of damaged house, when stranded in affected areas, contracted disease or illness caused by the natural calamity, and when the government employee has to provide care for immediate family members affected by natural disaster," Nieto added.



She further urged every agency to come up with a long-term plan to address the condition of employees affected by the typhoon, which may include provision for extending immediate relief or other forms of assistance such as relocation, if possible.



Typhoon Tisoy made its landfall in the Bicol region on December 2, 2019 and left the region with a trail of destruction in agriculture, infrastructures, telecommunication and power services and livelihood of local communities.



The provinces of Albay, Sorsogon, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes were declared under state of calamity due to typhoon Tisoy. (SAA-PIA5/Albay)

