‘Sarumsom 2’ art exhibit opens today at SM City Naga Mall Atrium

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)– A solo exhibit by Bicolano artist Dar Buan Encinas will open at 5 pm this afternoon (December 6) at SM City Naga Mall Atrium.Titled, the show will feature watercolor works by the Nagueño artist who has opted for part of the exhibit’s sales to be donated to the Missionaries of the Poor.Born in 1970, Encinas immersed himself in activities that would hone his artistic skills and paved the way for his future art career.Though he may not have had any formal art education, it was his passion for the arts that gave him the drive to perfect his craft and express his creativity.He captures both the familiar and the extra ordinary and turns them into timeless and world-class masterpieces.With Sarumsom 2, Encinas said he hopes to inspire Bicolanos to be grateful for life, especially following the onslaught of typhoon Tisoy.The art show is open to the public.