RTC Naga to hear petition for TRO vs. MANDECOR

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- The Regional Trial Court here has scheduled a hearing tomorrow, December 11, on the petition filed by the City Government of Naga for determination of just compensation with prayer for the issuance of Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against Manubay Agro-Industrial Development Corporation (MANDECOR) regarding the closure of Fr. Phelan Drive at Barangay Pacol.It will be recalled that MANDECOR announced its plan to close said road, invoking its property rights over the parcel of land which is now being used as a passage towards Metro Naga Sports Complex, Ateneo de Naga Junior High School, and a number of subdivisions.The said plan was aborted, however, when a modus vivendi was arrived at in a meeting held at the police station at Barangay Carolina where both parties were able to strike an agreement."We will not close the property, provided that the City files a case against MANDECOR," Atty. Norma Barrosa, counsel for MANDECOR, said. "With this, we will be able to settle whatever legal issues in the proper forum."Mayor Nelson Legacion, as chief executive of the city, agreed to the said proposal.This initial phase of the case focuses solely on the issue of closing the road section of Fr. Phelan Drive.