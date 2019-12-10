Home Arts and Culture News Photos PHOTOS | Albay Multimedia Arts Convention 2019

PHOTOS | Albay Multimedia Arts Convention 2019

Read
Hundreds of Bicolanos gathered at Ayala Malls Legazpi City over the weekend to celebrate creativity at the Albay Multimedia Arts Convention 2019. The convention featured an art exhibit, art market, talks, and a collaborative mural, among others.
















Tags :
Powered by Blogger.