PhilHealth announces new premium contribution schedule
MANILA (Bicol Standard)--PhilHealth has announced that it will be implementing its new premium contribution schedule effective December 7, 2019.
The objective is to operationalize the individual-based health services for all Direct Contributors.
This is per Circular No. 2019-0009.PhilHealth in said circular noted that the new premium contribution schedule covers all Direct Contributors as defined under the Universal Health Care Act, including their qualified dependents.
Below is the table of premium rates and monthly premiums:
