ORAGON | Bicolano wins bronze at SEA Games

NAGA CITY -- "Bicol, this is for you."This is the statement of 26-year-old Nino Lucero Mondejar of Legazpi City who won a bronze medal in the SEA Games for combat sambo, a Russian martial arts competition.In an interview with the Bicol Standard, Mondejar said: "To all my fellow Bicolano atheletes, never ever give up. I'm not the strongest, fastest or even the most athletic athlete but I made it to the national team and won Bronze in the SEA Games. Keep working hard because you have the talent, believe in yourself even when things get hard, trust me it will be worth it."The BSBA Management graduate of Ateneo de Naga University competed earlier today at the AUF Sports and Cultural Center at Angeles City, Pampanga.He added: "Hopefully I see more homegrown Bicolano athletes (like me) in the next SEA Games, or Asian Games. Please support our athletes in whatever way possible. #WeWinAsOne."