NGCP releases schedule of power restoration targets





A total of 60 line gangs, or 480 personnel, working 24/7 when weather and safety conditions permit, have been deployed to the affected areas to expedite restoration works. This results from the additional 10 line gangs that were activated to augment the 50 line gangs originally deployed.





A total of 19 towers and 281 transmission structures were found damaged by the storm. As of 1pm today, 5 December, nine 230-kv lines and fourteen 69-kv lines are still de-energized.





Assessment and restoration efforts began as soon as weather permitted, even while the typhoon was still within the Philippine area of responsibility. NGCP has so far fully restored transmission services to the provinces of Batangas, Laguna, Camarines Norte, and Eastern Samar.





NGCP restoration targets are as follows:

CAMARINES SUR:

CASURECO 1 – December 8

CASURECO 2 – December 11

CASURECO 3 – December 17

CASURECO 4 – December 9





SORSOGON (SORECO 1 & 2) Sorsogon City – December 12

Rest of Sorsogon – December 20





ALBAY (APEC) – December 12, except Ligao City, which is set to be restored on December 15.





Please note that this schedule refers only to transmission services, and not to distribution services or generating capacity.





For complete restoration of power, all distribution and transmission facilities and sufficient generating capacity must be available. We defer to the Department of Energy and/or the National Electrification Authority for information on distribution and generation restoration.

NGCP continues with the aerial inspection and foot patrol of all areas affected by Typhoon Tisoy, given the large areas of land devastated by the storm.Mobilization of line personnel and equipment continue, and simultaneous restoration activities are being conducted on the areas already accessible.