New Philhealth rate takes effect

MANILA—Starting last December 7, the new PhilHealth premium rate took effect with a new contribution schedule and allowing all Filipinos to become members of the state health insurance.In its PhilHealth Circular No. 2019-0009 published on November 23, 2019, the premium rate for Direct Contributors shall still be at 2.75 percent of their monthly basic salary with an adjusted ceiling of P50,000, a press release from the PhilHealth said.In 2020, PhilHealth will increase the rate to 3 percent and henceforth adjusted to increments of 0.5 percent every year until it reaches the 5 percent limit in 2025 as provided for by law.Income floor is fixed at P10, 000 during the 5-year period, while salary ceiling will gradually increase by P10,000 each year until it reaches P100, 000 in 2025, the press release further said.Its application for employed members will be for the applicable month of December 2019 payable on January 2020.Covered by the new rate are direct contributors or employed members, kasambahays, self-earning individuals, practicing professionals and Overseas Filipino Workers.“Starting November 22, 219 until such time that a new set of guidelines is issued, all Filipinos including those without the qualifying contributions shall be allowed to avail of the PhilHealth benefits,” PhilHealth President and CEO Ricardo C. Morales announced.Morales, however, clarified that members lacking contributions shall be billed for the unpaid premiums with interest compounded monthly and penalties of at least 3 percent a month for employers, sea-based OFWS, and Kasambahays.The agency said the new rate will help ensure sustainability of the health insurance fund, guaranteeing that all Filipinos are able to avail of outpatient benefit packages that are currently being finalized, as well as immediate eligibility to benefits during confinement.