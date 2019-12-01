Man takes own brother as hostage in San Felipe, Naga City

Bicol Standard photo





NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- Depression could have triggered the hostage-taking incident between two brothers at San Miguel St., Barangay San Felipe here at around 5 p.m. today.



Punong Barangay Alfonso Rodriguez told the Bicol Standard that this is the second time that the Sandigan brothers have been involved in a serious confrontation allegedly because of the death of the son of the younger brother.



Said son who was very close to the suspect figured in a motorcycle accident recently at Diversion Road here, resulting to his (the son's) death.





The older brother and suspect Orlando has allegedly been blaming his younger brother Nolie for the death of his nephew, Rodriguez said.



Meanwhile, the punong barangay, who was at the scene of the incident, narrated that he tried to negotiate with the suspect to resolve calmly the dispute.



Allegedly, Orlando told him, "Badilon na lang ako nindo tapos maghale na kamo (Just shoot me then leave)."



The punong barangay also said he tried to enter the residence after he was promised that the siblings have settled their misunderstanding.



However, instead of letting him in, the suspect secured further the gate of the residence using tie wire.



When the police attempted to pacify the situation, the suspect, wielding a bladed weapon, threatened to harm the policemen, prompting them to fire a gunshot at the suspect.



The suspect was rushed to the hospital, after suffering from a gunshot wound.



Meantime, Nolie, who was strangled by Orlando, was also brought out of the residence on a stretcher.



Investigation is still underway.