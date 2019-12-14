LTFRB assures public of adequate provincial buses this holiday season





MANILA (Bicol Standard)—The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has assured the public that there is an adequate number of provincial buses to transport commuters to and from Bicol during the holidays.The agency said apart from the regular provincial buses, at least 127 units have been given special permits, effective December 23, 2019 to January 3, 2020.Technical Division Director Joel Bolano said this is in line with Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Pasko 2019.Said program aims to ensure the comfort and safety of commuters this holiday season.Meantime, the LTFRB also said Malasakit Help Desks will also be set up to accommodate complaints and other concerns from passengers.