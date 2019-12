NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--Several roads here will be closed at 3:30 p.m. today (December 14) to give way to the Kamundagan Festival Kirikiti Street Dance Competition and Civic Parade 2019 celebration, the local government unit of Naga announced.These are: Panganiban Drive, Blumentritt Street, Elias Angeles Street, General Luna Street, Kinastilyohan Street, and P. Burgos Street.The Kamundagan Festival is an annual celebration of the birth of Christ and the city's charter anniversary.