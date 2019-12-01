Legazpi Mayor Rosal receives The Outstanding Filipino (TOFIL) Award
Rosal was recognized for his work in Government/Public Service.
The other awardees are San Miguel Corporation (SMC) President & CEO Ramon S. Ang for Business/Entrepreneurship category); Dr. Glenn S. Banaguas (Environment Conservation and Science Diplomacy); Dr. Joselito R. Chavez (Medicine); Dr. Virgilio L. Malang (Science and Technology); and Nelly Siababa-Aggangan (Agriculture).
The TOFIL award is an annual undertaking of the JCI Senate Philippines and is now on its on 30th year in partnership with ANSA Foundation.