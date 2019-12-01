Legazpi Mayor Rosal receives The Outstanding Filipino (TOFIL) Award





MANILA--Legazpi City Mayor Noel E. Rosal is among the six recipients of this year’s The Outstanding Filipino (TOFIL) Awards as models of excellence through hard work to uplift the economic development of the country.Rosal was recognized for his work in Government/Public Service.The other awardees are San Miguel Corporation (SMC) President & CEO Ramon S. Ang for Business/Entrepreneurship category); Dr. Glenn S. Banaguas (Environment Conservation and Science Diplomacy); Dr. Joselito R. Chavez (Medicine); Dr. Virgilio L. Malang (Science and Technology); and Nelly Siababa-Aggangan (Agriculture).The TOFIL award is an annual undertaking of the JCI Senate Philippines and is now on its on 30th year in partnership with ANSA Foundation.