GSIS to release Php3B worth of Christmas Cash Gift to pensioners starting Dec 15

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) is set to release Php3.12 billion in Christmas Cash Gift to old-age and disability pensioners starting December 15."We know that our 324,348 pensioners are looking forward to the GSIS Christmas Cash Gift which they fondly call their Christmas bonus. Thus, we made sure that it will be credited to their ecard a few days before Christmas day so they can spend it in celebrating this joyous occasion with their families," GSIS Chairman and Acting President and General Manager Rolando Ledesma Macasaet said.Entitled to receive the Christmas Cash Gift are active old-age and disability pensioners under Republic Act (RA) No. 8291, Presidential Decree No. 1146, and RA No. 660 who are receiving their regularly monthly pension and are still living as of 30 November 2019. Suspended pensioners as of November 30, 2019 are also eligible to receive the cash gift, provided they activate their status with GSIS on or before 30 April 2020.Pensioners whose 2018 Christmas Cash Gift was above Php10,000 will receive an amount equivalent to one month current pension up to a maximum of Php12,600. On the other hand, those whose 2018 Christmas Cash Gift was Php10,000 and below will be granted one month current pension up to a maximum of Php10,000.Pensioners who resumed their regular monthly pension after December 31, 2018 (after the five-year guaranteed period) will be granted one month current pension up to a maximum of Php10,000.Not qualified to receive the Christmas Cash Gift are basic survivorship pensioners; dependent pensioners; pensioners under RA 7699 (Portability Law); and those receiving pro-rata pension.Retirees who received in advance their guaranteed pensions in the form of lump sums, who are still within the guaranteed period, and who will be resuming their regular monthly pensions after December 31, 2019 are also not entitled to the benefit.Likewise, new retirees between 2015 to 2019 who availed of immediate pension under RA 8291 will not yet receive the cash gift this year. They will start receiving their Christmas Cash Gift five years after their retirement date.GSIS members who resigned or separated from government service between 2006 to 2019 before reaching age 60 and who started receiving their regular monthly pension between 2015 and 2019 will receive the cash gift once they have been regular pensioners for at least five (5) years.Interested parties who have inquiries may visit the GSIS website, www.gsis.gov.ph, or Facebook account; email gsiscares@gsis.gov.ph; or call the GSIS Contact Center at 8847-4747 if in Metro Manila or 1-800-8-847-4747 (for Globe and TM subscribers) or 1-800-10-847-4747 (for Smart, Sun, and Talk ’N Text subscribers).