Germany to hire 30K foreign medical workers: DOLE

MANILA -- The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said Germany is looking to employ some 30,000 hospital workers, including nurses in 2020."They need 30,000 nurses, hospital workers, medical workers. That's a big number," Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III in an interview Wednesday.He, however, clarified that the 30,000 job offers are not solely for Filipino health workers."They want us Filipinos. In their order of preference, number one is the Philippines," the DOLE chief said.Last month, DOLE reported that the European nation is projecting to hire at least 1,000 Filipino nurses next year under the Triple Win Project."They want to hire as many as they can, and we have many nurses that are well qualified," Bello added.Data from the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) showed a total of 903 Pinoy nurses were hired under the Triple Win Project since 2013.Administered by the POEA, the Triple Win Project is a government-to-government hiring program between Berlin and Manila. (PNA