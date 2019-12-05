DTI to Bicol traders: Comply with price freeze

LEGAZPI CITY -- The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Bicol on Thursday warned traders to avoid exploiting prices and comply with the price freeze implemented in the aftermath of Typhoon Tisoy.In an interview, DTI spokesperson Jocelyn Berango said they will file formal charges against erring stores.“We encourage the public to report any irregularity, particularly on the prices of basic necessities,” she said.There must be no price increase within 60 days upon declaration of state of calamity for which Albay, Sorsogon and Camarines Sur are now under, Berango added.Berango said they are still waiting for other provinces to declare state of calamity.Basic goods under the supervision of the DTI include rice, corn, cooking oil, fresh, dried and other marine products, fresh eggs, fresh pork, beef and vegetables, root crops, sugar, and fresh fruits.Canned fish and other marine products, processed milk, coffee, laundry soap, detergent, candles, bread, salt, potable water in bottles and containers locally-manufactured instant noodles, firewood, charcoal, drugs classified as essentials by Department of Health (DOH), liquefied petroleum gas and kerosene. (PNA)