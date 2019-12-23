DOLE releases aid to Cam Norte workers

DAET, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard)—Assistance amounting to P12,462,000.00 has been allocated for disadvantaged/displaced workers of Camarines Norte by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), through the effort of Camarines Norte Governor Egay Tallado and Congresswoman Josie Baning Tallado.The aid, which is under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program of DOLE, will be extended to some 4,020 beneficiaries from the towns of Labo, Jose Panganiban, Paracale, Daet, Mercedes and Vinzons.Of these, 1,178 are from Labo, 985 from Jose Panganiban, 412 from Paracale, 545 from Daet, 500 from Mercedes, and 400 from Vinzons.Said workers, DOLE said, will receive Php310 per day in exchange for work that will be accomplished in their respective barangays for 10 days.The list of the beneficiaries will come from the Public Employment Service Office (PESO), under Provincial Head Nida Navarro Tosoc.