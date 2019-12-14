DOH Bicol renews call for Zero Firecrackers Injury

LEGAZPI CITY--The Department of Health Center for Health Development – Bicol reminds the public of the danger of fire crackers, and seeks to encourage revelers, especially children, to totally avoid buying and lighting dangerous firecrackers.In last year’s celebration – from December 21, 2018 to January 5, 2019 – DOH CHD Bicol recorded a total of 24 fireworks-related injuries for the whole region. Camarines Sur – 9 cases were recorded, Albay – 8, Camarines Norte – 3, Masbate 2, Sorsogon – 1, and Catanduanes – 1, with no reported deaths.Among the 24 cases of fireworks-related injuries, 20 were reported to have Blast/Burnt with no amputation, 2 for eye injury, 1 for Watusi Ingestion, and 1 for Blast/Burnt with amputation.Although Health Secretary Francisco Duque III attributed 68% drop in firecracker injuries from the onset of 2019, DOH Bicol aims to have zero firecracker-related injuries and maintain zero- casualty in welcoming the year 2020.DOH CHD Bicol reminds the public especially Bicolanos of the Executive Order (EO) No. 28, also known as “Providing For The Regulation and Control of the Use of Firecrackers And Other Pyrotechnic Devices,” by President Rodrigo Duterte.EO 28 bans individuals from using firecrackers or setting up their own fireworks displays, a cultural tradition of Filipinos during “events of personal, religious, cultural and national importance,” especially during New Year’s Eve or even Chinese New Year.In line with this, the public, especially children, is highly advised to just watch fireworks displays in their communities instead of buying and lighting firecrackers. Picking up unexploded fireworks in the streets must also be avoided for it might still explode and might cost an injury or a life.