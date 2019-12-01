DepEd Bicol holds skills forum for youth leaders

LEGAZPI CITY -- The Department of Education Region V (DepED RO V) in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development Office V (DSWD RO V) and other International Non-Government Organizations in Bicol, conducted the First Regional Skills and Leadership Forum for Youth Leaders in Bicol held in Legazpi City on November 26, 2019 at the Legazpi City Convention Center.DepED Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio arrived in Legazpi City on Tuesday and joined DepEd Bicol Regional Director Gilbert Sadsad and DSWD Bicol Regional Director Arnel Garcia in leading the activity.The event gathered thousands of youth leaders in Bicol, who are from various Youth Organizations, Supreme Student Government Officers and Advisers, and Youth Formation Leaders for a series of lectures and interactions to enrich their leadership and social skills as well as their character and values to become responsible citizens. The lectures include insights on the current leadership trends, the K-12 Curriculum and opportunities, Mental Health Awareness, and the Youth Formation Program of DepEd which were discussed by a roster of resource speakers coming from the different sectors of the society.The activity also highlighted students from the Region who recited the Panatang Makabata or the solemn oath that emphasizes the commitment of every Filipino in respecting and helping preserve the rights of every youth in the society.Meanwhile, DepED also installed a Child Protection Committee (CPC) Desk at the venue of the forum for queries related to the DepED Child Protection Policy and other trends and issues along child rights and protection laws. The CPC Desk was manned by the Legal Officers of DepED from the Regional and Division Offices.The said initiative of DepED is part of its support to the celebration of the 2019 National Children’s Month with the theme: Karapatang Pambata: Patuloy na Pahalagahan at Gampanan Tungo sa Magandang Kinabukasan.