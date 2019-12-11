DA Bicol rolls out initial aid to typhoon-hit farmers

PILI, Camarines Sur – Assistance amounting to over P43.1 million has been extended by Department of Agriculture in Bicol through OIC- Regional Executive Director Rodel P. Tornilla following the extensive damage to the agriculture sector by typhoon Tisoy in the region.Tornilla said the estimated production loss is about P2.5 billion in rice, corn, high value crops, organic , abaca livestock, fisheries coconut and infrastructures and facilities.“We have already reactivated quick action teams and mobilized our personnel to assess and validate the damage reports coming from the LGUs,” Tornilla said.“We also came up with a list of intervention and assistance for each of the six provinces. The assistance amounting includes 4, 630 bags certified and 2,000 hybrid palay seeds; 5,000 bags urea and complete fertilizers; 58,950 bags zinc sulfate; 3, 174 packs plant growth enhancers, 1,700 bags Open Pollinated Variety white flint corn, 1,700 packs assorted vegetable seeds and veterinary drugs and biologics,” he added.“Some of these goods have already been turned over to the provincial government as in the case of Albay,” he announced.DamageWhen Typhoon Tisoy hit Bicol there were about 76, 963 hectares standing palay crop at various stages in the Bicol region.Partial damage report on play coming from the LGUs as of this writing show that 26,825.25 hectares of palay areas in the 6 provinces have been damaged.Of these, 16,235.13 hectares have been totally damaged and over 10, 461hectares have been partially damaged valued at over P946.9million.For corn, 8,11.84 hectares have been damaged valued at over PP167,227 million. Of these 4,116 hectares of the corn areas were totally damaged and OVER 3,994hectares were partially damaged .For the fisheries an estimated production loss valued at over P25 million were also reported in Albay and Sorsogon.Meantime, for coconut an estimated production loss valued over P29million were also reported in Sorsogon and Masbate.For livestock a total of 6,246 heads of various animals valued at P49,880, 686 million were reported damaged in the six provincesDamage to DA facilities and properties at the regional office and its outreach stations in the six provinces is estimated at almost P29 million.At press time, a rehabilitation plan is currently being prepared to be submitted to the DA Central office for funding.PalayThe provinces have also started receiving from DA palay seeds for the dry season cropping from the PhilRice under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund Seed component.The budget for this was derived from the tariffs generated from the imported rice brought into our country with the implementation of the Rice Tarrification Law which removed the quantitative restriction on imported rice.Albay province has an allocation of of 29, 528 bags ; Camarines Sur has 91, 412 bags; Sorsogon has 18, 818 bags; and Masbate has 11, 384 bags.