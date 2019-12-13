Christmas vacation for Bicol public schools starts Dec. 15--DepEd

LEGAZPI CITY – December 15, 2019 will still be the start of the Christmas vacation of all learners in public schools in Bicol despite the successive suspension of classes due to weather disturbances in the previous months.Regional Director Gilbert T. Sadsad said that while DepEd Bicol will still follow the official calendar for the Christmas vacation which is from December 13 to January 5, all concerned are advised to anticipate an extension of classes in April.“We might extend our classes in Bicol from the scheduled last day of classes on April 3, 2019 for at least another two weeks; depending on the results of the assessment of compliance to the required number of schooldays by the Schools Division Offices,” he said.The Regional Office through the Curriculum and Learning Management Division (CLMD) will be proposing during the Regional Management Committee (ManCom) an extension of classes for at least two weeks to cover the missed school sessions since there were several class suspensions ordered in the past months which have reduced the required number of schooldays for this schoolyear. The recommendations of the Committee have yet to be heard on December 23, which is scheduled for the 4th Regular Regional ManCom this year.DepEd Order No. 7, s. 2019 formally opened the School Year (SY) 2019-2020 on Monday, June 3, 2019 and shall end on Friday, April 3, 2020. It shall consist of 203 school days, inclusive of the five-day In-Service Training (INSET,) the three days for the Parent-Teacher Conferences to be conducted within the school year, and the World Teachers’ Day.Meanwhile, the recommendation for the extension of classes once finalized after the ManCom shall be indorsed to the Central Office for approval and implementation.