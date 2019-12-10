Cargo truck carnapped in Daet

DAET, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard) -- A carnapping incident was reported here involving an Isuzu cargo truck Monday afternoon.Reports say that the truck owned by Joel Remegio y Napao of Barangay Lag-on was carnapped at around 3 p.m. while said vehicle was in an auto repair shop at Barangay Alawihao, this town.The suspect was identified as Rico Butin, a resident of Tabaco City, Albay.The complainant said that his truck was taken without his permission by said suspect.Investigators are still conducting follow-up for the recovery of the vehicle.Further, the documents are being prepared for the filing of the criminal charge against the suspect.