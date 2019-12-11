CamNorteño SEA Games medalists to receive cash incentive





DAET, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard)--Cash incentives amounting from P30,000 to P100,000 will be given to the CamNorteño athletes who brought honor to the province during the Southeast Asian Games 2019, Governor Edgardo Tallado announced today.The governor said P100,000 will be given to gold medalists; P50,000 to silver medalists; and P30,000 to bronze medalists.The following are the CamNorteño athletes to receive said cash incentives.GOLD MEDAL• Melvin CalanoJavelin ThrowParacale,Camarines Norte• Melcah Jen CaballeroLighweight Women’s Single and Doubles ScullMercedes,Camarines NorteSILVER MEDAL• Duke PadeaguaMen’s Downhill Skate BoardingDaet,Camarines NorteBRONZE MEDAL• Jaylene LumboWomen’s Indoor Hockey TeamJose Panganiban,Camarines Norte