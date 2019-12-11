CamNorteño SEA Games medalists to receive cash incentive
The governor said P100,000 will be given to gold medalists; P50,000 to silver medalists; and P30,000 to bronze medalists.
The following are the CamNorteño athletes to receive said cash incentives.
GOLD MEDAL
• Melvin Calano
Javelin Throw
Paracale,Camarines Norte
• Melcah Jen Caballero
Lighweight Women’s Single and Doubles Scull
Mercedes,Camarines Norte
SILVER MEDAL
• Duke Padeagua
Men’s Downhill Skate Boarding
Daet,Camarines Norte
BRONZE MEDAL
• Jaylene Lumbo
Women’s Indoor Hockey Team
Jose Panganiban,Camarines Norte