CamNorteño SEA Games medalists to receive cash incentive

Wednesday, December 11, 2019
DAET, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard)--Cash incentives amounting from P30,000 to P100,000 will be given to the CamNorteño athletes who brought honor to the province during the Southeast Asian Games 2019, Governor Edgardo Tallado announced today.

The governor said P100,000 will be given to gold medalists; P50,000 to silver medalists; and P30,000 to bronze medalists.

The following are the CamNorteño athletes to receive said cash incentives.

GOLD MEDAL
• Melvin Calano
Javelin Throw
Paracale,Camarines Norte

• Melcah Jen Caballero
Lighweight Women’s Single and Doubles Scull
Mercedes,Camarines Norte

SILVER MEDAL
• Duke Padeagua
Men’s Downhill Skate Boarding
Daet,Camarines Norte

BRONZE MEDAL
• Jaylene Lumbo
Women’s Indoor Hockey Team
Jose Panganiban,Camarines Norte
