Cam Norte police office condemns rebels' violation of suspension of offensive operations





The Provincial Police Office also lamented how due to the ambush, families once again lost loved ones, while others were badly injured, because of the actions of the CPP-NPA.





Meantime, it assured the public that it will continue to abide by the Suspension of Offensive Police Operations (SOPO).

DAET, Camarines Norte-- The Camarines Norte Police Provincial Office has condemned the CPP-NPA's violation of the Suspension of Offensive Military/Police Operations.In a statement sent to the Bicol Standard today, Police Col. Marlon C. Tejada said the provincial office continues to be under Full Alert Status, following the ambush at Brgy. Baay, Labo, Camarines Norte earlier today (December 23)."Because of this, our police officers will not be enjoying their holiday break, and instead preparing to defend themselves against any atrocious acts that may be committed by the terrorist group."