Brgy officials, functionaries to receive yuletide benefit – DILG

All barangay officials and functionaries are entitled to receive a social assistance benefit not exceeding their monthly compensation beginning December 20, 2019 under the Yuletide Social Assistance Program (YSAP), according to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).DILG Secretary Eduardo M. Año said that all elected and appointed barangay officials, including Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Chairpersons, who have rendered at least four months of service and are still in the service as of November 30, 2019 are entitled to receive the YSAP benefit.“Ang Pasko ay panahon ng pagbibigayan kaya nararapat lamang na ang ating mga matitino, mahuhusay, at maaasahang mga opisyales, SK Chairpersons, at nagtratrabaho sa mga kabarangayan ay makatanggap din ng kaukulang biyaya sa pamamagitan ng YSAP,” Año said.“Naway ang kaunting halaga na makukuha nila ay makadagdag para maging mas masaya at mas makabuluhan ang mga Pasko at Bagong Taon nila at ng kani-kanilang mga pamilya,” he added.Under Joint Memorandum Circular No. 1 dated December 23, 2019 issued by the DILG and the Department of Budget and Management, also entitled to receive the YSAP benefit are barangay functionaries which include SK Treasurer, SK Secretary, and SK Kagawads and other workers or personnel designated or engaged by the barangay performing official functions and duties, and whose compensation are sourced from barangay funds.“In the case of barangay functionaries not receiving regular monthly compensation, the sangguniang barangay shall determine the amount of their YSAP but not to exceed the limit under the Joint Memorandum Circular,” said Año.In order to be entitled to the YSAP grant, barangays, through their respective sangguniang barangays, should enact an appropriation ordinance authorizing a supplemental budget for the provision of the YSAP for 2019.If the barangay is operating under a re-enacted budget, the SB shall not be allowed to enact an appropriation ordinance authorizing such budget consistent with Section 323 of the Local Government Code.In determining the amount of YSAP, Año said SBs should exercise prudence and judicious use of the barangay funds and “ensure that the expenditure is reasonable and will not, in any way, adversely affect the delivery of services to the public.”“Siguraduhin po natin ang pagbibigay ng Christmas bonus sa lahat nga kwalipikadong mga barangay LGUs ay makatarungan at hindi makakaapekto sa inyong pagbibigay ng serbisyo sa mga nasasakupan,” Año said.For YSAP beneficiaries who have rendered less than four months of service as of November 30, their benefit will be computed on a pro-rated basis ranging from 10 to 40 percent of the YSPA amount, depending on their length of service.The grant of 2019 YSAP benefit for barangay officials and functionaries is authorized under Executive Order No. 99 dated December 6, 2019 enjoining all SBs to establish YSAP for barangays.