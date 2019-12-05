Boxes of expired canned goods seized in raid in Naga City

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—Boxes of canned goods that are past their expiration date were confiscated by the City Health Office, Philippine National Police, Public Safety Sanitary, and barangay officials from Dazal Trading, a junkshop at Zone 7, San Rafael, Cararayan, this city earlier today.Last November 29, Mayor Nelson Legacion sent a letter to PCol Felix Servita, City Director of Naga City Police Office, seeking their cooperation and urgent action in confiscating said canned goods.“Based on the findings of the City Health Office, the contents of the aforesaid goods may have caused the poisoning of two (2) children in Zone 4, Brgy. Triangulo, this city last November 25,” Legacion wrote.“Thus, to prevent any more harm, immediate confiscation of the same must be made,” the letter added.The canned goods show an expiration date of March 10, 2019 and March 14, 2019.