All national roads in Bicol except La Medalla Bridge Detour are passable--DPWH

Temporary access used by vehicles is the river bed when water level is low and a foot bridge for pedestrians and motorcycle, it added.



Another alternate road is Ligao-Pioduran Road, circumferencing the Albay West Coast Road.





La Medalla Bridge is part of the ongoing UPMO Construction/Replacement Clustered Bridge Program.



Except for the above mentioned bridge, all national roads in Bicol are passable, the report said.

LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) -- The repair of the damaged La Medalla Bridge Detour along Albay West Coast Road is in progress and will take two to three months to complete, the Department of Public Works and Highways in Bicol announced in its situational report yesterday, December 10.