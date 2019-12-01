ADNU among top-performing schools in September 2019 LET

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)--Ateneo de Naga University is tenth among the top-performing schools for the Elementary Level in the September 2019 Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET).Among ADNU's 54 takers, 46 passed the exam, earning the school a passing rate of 85.19%.Earlier today, the Professional Regulation Commission released the list of passers for Elementary and Secondary.The PRC said 8,973 elementary teachers out of 92,440 examinees (31.34%) and 54,179 secondary teachers out of 136,523 examinees (39.68%) successfully passed the Licensure Examination for Teachers (L.E.T.) given last September 29 in testing centers all over the Philippines, Hong Kong and Thailand.Registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be from December 16 to 20, 2019 and January 6 to 22, 2020.