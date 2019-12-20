20 Legazpi City barangays bag eco-waste management awards





LEGAZPI CITY -- At least 20 out of the 70 barangays here received recognition in the annual Solid Waste Management Awards initiated by the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO).City Mayor Noel Rosal handed the certificates of commendation and cash prizes to 10 winners in the big barangay category and to 10 others in the small barangay category, that have shown proper ways of disposing of waste materials in their respective areas.The awarding was held during the Christmas party of the Liga ng mga Barangay at the Legazpi City Convention Center (L3C) on Sunday, December 15.Rosal acknowledged the role of the eco-waste managers and eco-aides for their effective implementation of the city’s “no segregation no collection policy” as mandated in the city’s Ecological Solid Waste Management Program (ESWMP).“This policy which is anchored the city’s solid waste management program is proof of Legazpi‘s identity as a strong modern city that maintains a healthful and environmental-friendly community,” he said.Rosal asked all the eco-managers and eco-aides to always remind the people in the community that burning of garbage in the backyard is strictly prohibited as one way of reducing toxic emissions such as dioxin and furans that are generated by waste materials and contribute to global warming.Of the Top 10 villages under the large barangay category, PNR-Peñaranda St. received the highest rating of 91.231 percent followed by Cabangan West with 88.909 percent and Bigaa with 88.008 percent, while Gogon landed at No. 4 with 86.017 percent and Arimbay at fifth place with 85.948 percent.Barangay Bogtong landed at No. 6 with a total rating of 84.810 percent followed by Buraguis which got 83.61 percent while Ilawod East landed at No. 8 with 81.82 percent followed by Bagumbayan with 81.69 percent. The last was Barangay Bonot which got a rating of 80.27 percent.On the other hand, the Top 10 awardees under the small barangay category were Dap-dap, which received the highest rating of 92.90 percent followed by Sabang with 91.54 percent; Victory Village South, with 90.09 percent; Maoyod, 89.77 percent; Binauahan West, 88.98 percent; Cabangan East, 88.37 percent; Tamaoyan, 85.102 percent; Rizal St.-Ilawod, 80.58 percent; Bano, 79.421 percent and EM’s Barrio East, 79.15 percent.Rosal said his administration has constructed another concrete cell of the sanitary landfill in Barangay Banquerohan that would serve as the next dumpsite of waste materials.Legazpi City is the only local government unit in the Bicol region, which has an engineered sanitary landfill, that makes it fully compliant with Republic Act 9003, the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000. (PNA)