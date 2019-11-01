TEACHER CORNER | Creating globally competitive students among Filipino K-12 learners

DepEd file photo





by Marites C. Orpia

Teacher III

Quitang Elementary School, Pasacao District



The main goal of adapting k-12 curriculum in our country is really to produce individuals who can compete globally in times when they will be working in the field of specialization they chose in the course of their stay in college or universities of their choice.



However, it is a challenge to teachers to produce a globally competitive pupil. First, he must be one. He must engage himself in the global issues and trends and radiate it to his students.



The teacher must engage the k-12 learners to a social media friendly school set up. The use of social media must be encouraged, not feared and controlled, since it is the fastest way to connect people around the globe.



The school curriculum must also include global learning competencies exposing students to cultures other than their own and that guide them in accepting and respecting the difference.



The use of online communication must be encouraged to be done regularly. Connecting with other people in other parts of the globe is a must in developing a globally competitive student.



To develop them further, the teacher must also go beyond teaching reading, writing and counting. Teachers must remove barriers like culture and ethnicity.



It isn’t about producing a well-rounded, fully equipped, competitive but an open minded individual does not only live within their culture of comfort but of the world.



Understanding that the use of technology opens up to the global connection must be inculcated among k-12 learners. So, probably, it is not only on the academic side but on the social aspect of a pupil.



The teacher must teach not only skills but acceptance that to be global is not to confine teaching that only our people in the country needs us but the world as well.



We go beyond boundaries. We break barriers and we overcome obstacles. We cross boarders and enter other countries to understand that we are one despite of the colors, language and social variations. We are one, we are global.