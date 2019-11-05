Tarps with a twist in Sorsogon

SORSOGON CITY (Bicol Standard)--A local campaign to repurpose tarpaulin advertisement posters into bags and other non-food containers has kicked off here following the month-long Kasanggayahan Festival.Supervising Tourism Operations Office Bobby Gigantone announced on Facebook that the Sorsogon Tarps with a Twist campaign is headed by no less than Provincial Governor Chiz Escudero, whose ecological advocacy has prompted locals to think twice about disposing of the advertisement posters."Here, in the Province of Sorsogon, we restart the Battle against Toxic Plastic. Tarps will soon be displayed in non-food forms, so as to avoid contamination with meals, mainly to protect children. Tarp Ball Bags, Laundry Bags, Multi-purpose Organizers: these are just a few of the products we can create from old tarps. Amazing,right?" Gigantone wrote."This world is full of ubiquitous tarps that the provincial Government opted to call, not as garbage per se, rather, this tarp crusade targets to strain and stop toxic waste such as PVC (Polymerizing Vinyl Chloride -main materials for tarps) from draining down into the system, and into the bossom of our dear Mother Earth, causing more irreversible & uncontrollable damages," he added.This, he said, is the true essence of "Kada Sorsoganon,Magdanon," this year's Kasanggayahan Festival tagline.