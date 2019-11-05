Sponsor

Suspect in Virac teacher slay arrested

Manuel Jose Omigan y Conde (Photo courtesy of Ramil Soliveres)


VIRAC, Catanduanes (Bicol Standard)--The Virac police has arrested the suspect in the murder of Catanduanes National High School teacher Donn Carlos Bagadiong.

Identified as  Manuel Jose Omigan y Conde, 18 years old, single, construction worker and resident of Barangay San Isidro Village, the suspect was arrested when he surrendered at around 1:20 AM of November 5, 2019 to the police while he was accompanied by his siblings.

Omigan admitted the crime, but told the police it was self-defense.

He is currently detained at Virac MPS custodial facility while a case for murder is being prepared for subsequent filing.

It will be recalled that the victim was found dead inside his residence with multiple hack wounds on different parts of his body.
