Suspect in Virac teacher slay arrested

Manuel Jose Omigan y Conde (Photo courtesy of Ramil Soliveres)













Identified as Manuel Jose Omigan y Conde, 18 years old, single, construction worker and resident of Barangay San Isidro Village, the suspect was arrested when he surrendered at around 1:20 AM of November 5, 2019 to the police while he was accompanied by his siblings.





Omigan admitted the crime, but told the police it was self-defense.





He is currently detained at Virac MPS custodial facility while a case for murder is being prepared for subsequent filing.

VIRAC, Catanduanes (Bicol Standard)--The Virac police has arrested the suspect in the murder of Catanduanes National High School teacher Donn Carlos Bagadiong.