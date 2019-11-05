Suspect in Virac teacher slay arrested
Manuel Jose Omigan y Conde (Photo courtesy of Ramil Soliveres)
Identified as Manuel Jose Omigan y Conde, 18 years old, single, construction worker and resident of Barangay San Isidro Village, the suspect was arrested when he surrendered at around 1:20 AM of November 5, 2019 to the police while he was accompanied by his siblings.
Omigan admitted the crime, but told the police it was self-defense.
He is currently detained at Virac MPS custodial facility while a case for murder is being prepared for subsequent filing.