Sorsogon bares new official seal

SORSOGON CITY--The province of Sorsogon has redesigned its official seal.The new seal, which is printed in the upper portion of every official document of Sorsogon provincial government to authenticate identification of the province, has been put into service a few months after Governor Francis Joseph Escudero took the helm of the Capitol in June.Escudero said the new seal represents the past, present and future of Sorsogon.The fresh seal contains the following symbols: Bulusan volcano and Pili nut represent the province’s major ecotourism spot and product, respectively.The third symbol is an allusion to its historical past: the first mass celebrated at Sitio Gibalon (the old name of Magallanes town), Siuton, Magallanes, Sorsogon and which started the Christianization of Luzon.The fourth symbol is realistic and natural as it represents the habitat of the biggest fish in the world, the whale shark or “butanding” in Donsol, Sorsogon.Beneath the seal is the year the province was founded. The province was eventually separated from her mother province Albay on October 17, 1894 and adopted the name Sorsogon.The seal’s main colors--Marian blue and heart red--represent the province’s soulful and peaceful atmosphere and the strong passion of the Sorsoganons to work as a team and their natural strength to withstand and overcome any hurdles and tests that will come their way.(PIA/Sorsogon)