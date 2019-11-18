Show copy of Deed of Donation, Legacion dared

Photo by Bicol StandardNAGA CITY (Bicol Standard)—“Show us the authentic copy of the alleged deed of donation executed by MANDECOR in favor of the City of Naga.”This is the statement of Engr. James John L. Manubay, President of Manubay Agro-Industrial and Development Corporation, Inc. (MANDECOR) in response to a letter from Mayor Nelson Legacion concerning the portion of Fr. Phelan Drive that the corporation intends to close on or before December 4, 2019 in the exercise of its property rights.Records show that on November 15, 2019, Legacion wrote Manubay that they have a copy of a Deed of Donation dated September 2, 1996. The same was purportedly ratified by the Sangguniang Panlungsod on December 18, 1996, according to Legacion’s letter.MANDECOR, however, asserted that it has never executed nor extended such conveyance in favor of the City of Naga.“It is so easy to settle the matter had you already given us an authentic copy of the ALLEGED donation,” MANDECOR said (emphasis theirs).Meantime, in Legacion’s letter, he stated: “The City Government of Naga, through the undersigned [Legacion], is open for continued discussion or negotiation on the matter of the property occupied by the Fr. Phelan Drive personally with the Manubay Family.”To this, Manubay replied: “While we acknowledge your very belated offer of negotiation, we deem it best that you present us your case before the Courts.”They further added: “We will accept any valid Court order directing us to desist from exercising our ownership rights over that portion of our property.”“In the absence of that Court order, or at least a duly filed case by the City of Naga intended to prevent us from closing said road, we will proceed to exercise our property rights,” Manubay explained.“We hope you will finally understand our position considering that for the last twenty-two years, the City had not respected our property rights,” the letter concludes.As of this morning, a streamer which informs the public of the possible closure of Fr. Phelan Drive still hangs at the entrance of the road.The Mayor's Office has received Manubay's reply this morning (November 18).