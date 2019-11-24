Shirtless ordinance pushed in Daet

DAET, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard)—The Sangguniang Bayan (SB) of this town has started its deliberation of an Ordinance which intends the penalize persons from walking around public places while shirtless.Councilor Apolonio Panong, author of the ordinance, said that the “Resolution adapting an Ordinance prohibiting naked or half naked persons from displaying, exhibiting or roaming around public places within the municipality of Daet, and providing penalties for violation thereof” promotes decency in public places such as schools, terminals, markets, and even outside residences.The proposed ordinance intends to penalize violators on the first offense with P500 fine or three days of community service.On the second offense, the penalty is P1,000 or five days of community service.On the third offense, a fine of P1,500, or community service of six days will be imposed, according to the same proposed ordinance.